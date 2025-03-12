Editorial
Hazrat Shahjalal Int’l Airport: Skilled workforce needed to improve passenger service
Passengers had shown frustrations over delay in receiving services in Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for a long time. Expatriates Bangladeshis have been most affected, often facing different kinds of harassment. On several occasions, unpleasant incidents have occurred between the passengers and airport staff and security personnel.
In this context, following the assumption of office by the interim government, several measures have been undertaken to ensure improved services for passengers at the airport. One of the most notable initiatives is the establishment of a dedicated lounge for expatriates. Previously, separate lounges were available only for VIPs. The introduction of a designated lounge for expatriate workers now allows them to rest comfortably and purchase food at a reasonable cost. This is undoubtedly a positive development.
According to reports from Prothom Alo, an average of 150 flights take off and land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport daily, with more than 28,000 passengers passing through. This represents a massive operational undertaking. However, the existing infrastructure and workforce at the airport are insufficient to manage this volume efficiently. Although the construction of the third terminal has been completed, it will take several more months before it becomes operational.
Once the third terminal is fully functional, it is expected that overall passenger services at the airport will improve significantly. However, until that happens, the authorities must ensure that passengers do not face unnecessary difficulties and harassment. One of the major concerns raised by passengers is the delay in receiving their luggage, with some having to wait for one to two hours. Additionally, there have been occasional reports of luggage being found damaged or tampered with. It is highly unfortunate that passengers, after long journeys from distant countries, have to endure such prolonged waits for their belongings.
Passengers have reported some improvements in recent times. On 24 September, a traveller arriving in Dhaka from Abu Dhabi received their luggage within 15 minutes. Additionally, when departing from Abu Dhabi, the same passenger completed the immigration process at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in just 10 minutes. However, concerns remain regarding certain aspects of the airport’s services. The e-gates are not yet fully operational and passengers have expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of seamless Wi-Fi connectivity.
For a long time, passengers have complained about delay in completing immigration procedures due to a shortage of immigration police personnel and inadequate equipment. However, recent initiatives have reduced processing times. Several measures have been taken, including the redistribution of responsibilities among immigration desk officers and the introduction of automation in certain procedures. AKM Akhtaruzzaman, special superintendent of police (Immigration operations) at the special branch (SB), said, “We aim to make the entire immigration process paperless. This will enhance efficiency, speed and security in immigration procedures.”
However, there remains a significant gap between these objectives and the current reality, which must be addressed. At present, the airport has 24 e-gates, 12 for arrivals and 12 for departures along with two VIP e-gates, bringing the total to 26. The immigration process for e-passport holders was expected to be completed automatically within 18 seconds. However, on-site inspections have revealed that most e-gates are non-functional. It is imperative to ensure that a sufficient number of e-gates are operational as soon as possible, as this will significantly enhance the quality of passenger services.
As the airport is handling 90 per cent of the country’s passenger traffic, there is no alternative to improving its efficiency and reducing passenger harassment. The number of travellers is increasing each year. In this context, enhancing the capacity of immigration police and expanding other essential facilities is a necessity of the time.