Hazrat Shahjalal Int’l Airport: Skilled workforce needed to improve passenger service

According to reports from Prothom Alo, an average of 150 flights take off and land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport daily, with more than 28,000 passengers passing through. This represents a massive operational undertaking. However, the existing infrastructure and workforce at the airport are insufficient to manage this volume efficiently. Although the construction of the third terminal has been completed, it will take several more months before it becomes operational.

Once the third terminal is fully functional, it is expected that overall passenger services at the airport will improve significantly. However, until that happens, the authorities must ensure that passengers do not face unnecessary difficulties and harassment. One of the major concerns raised by passengers is the delay in receiving their luggage, with some having to wait for one to two hours. Additionally, there have been occasional reports of luggage being found damaged or tampered with. It is highly unfortunate that passengers, after long journeys from distant countries, have to endure such prolonged waits for their belongings.