Accept logical demand of students

Jatri Kalyan Samity (JSK) said half bus fare for students is not a demand, it is their rights. Also, it will not be right to deprive the students of their rights that they have been enjoying since before the independence. According to the JSK, students constitute 5-7 per cent of total passengers in Dhaka and even if they pay half fare, transport owners will not face any loss.

Income of transport workers may reduce if they realise half fare from students but transport workers will benefit more, if extortion is stopped in the transport sector.