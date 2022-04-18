Accused killed in 'gunfight': Let the incident be investigated neutrally

He claimed a person with bullet injury was found at the spot of the gunfight later. A pistol and ammos were also recovered from the spot. A RAB member was claimed to have been injured in the incident.

Prothom Alo report further said Md Razu from Bishnupur village in Panchthubi union of Cumilla’s Adarsha sadar upazila had a motorcycle business. But, he used to trade drugs and run a business of smuggled cloths behind this identity. And, he was accused in several cases. If that was the case, why did the law enforcement not take any action against him before the murder of journalist Mohiuddin Sarker?

Mohiuddin Sarker was shot to death in Haidrabad bordering area adjacent to Shankuchail in Rajapur union of Burichang upazila, Cumilla. Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident. The death of the main accused in an alleged gunfight during the investigation has given birth to a number of questions. If the accused was taken to the place of incident for the sake of investigation, why was enough preparation not taken to face terror attacks? The security forces said the same story many a time in the past which did not seem credible to anyone.