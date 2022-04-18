Editorial

Accused killed in 'gunfight': Let the incident be investigated neutrally

People involved with the government denied the allegations brought in a report of US Department of State of violation of human rights in Bangladesh saying no member of security forces have been given impunity. They further claim that actions have been taken against every person liable after investigation in each of such incidents. The report of the US Department of State said “there were reports of widespread impunity for security force abuses and corruption. The government took few measures to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption and abuse and killing by security forces.”

In this context, how could the incident of death of Md Razu, the main accused in the murder of Cumilla journalist Mohiuddin Sarker, be explained in an alleged gunfight? Major Mohammad Sakib Hossain, company commander of RAB-11 (Crime Prevention Company-2) in Cumilla told Prothom Alo that the RAB personnel went to Golabari area to conduct an anti-smuggling raid on Saturday night. Sensing their presence the smugglers fired shots on the RAB team. The RAB team also opened fire in self-defence and to protect government properties.

He claimed a person with bullet injury was found at the spot of the gunfight later. A pistol and ammos were also recovered from the spot. A RAB member was claimed to have been injured in the incident.

Prothom Alo report further said Md Razu from Bishnupur village in Panchthubi union of Cumilla’s Adarsha sadar upazila had a motorcycle business. But, he used to trade drugs and run a business of smuggled cloths behind this identity. And, he was accused in several cases. If that was the case, why did the law enforcement not take any action against him before the murder of journalist Mohiuddin Sarker?

Mohiuddin Sarker was shot to death in Haidrabad bordering area adjacent to Shankuchail in Rajapur union of Burichang upazila, Cumilla. Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident. The death of the main accused in an alleged gunfight during the investigation has given birth to a number of questions. If the accused was taken to the place of incident for the sake of investigation, why was enough preparation not taken to face terror attacks? The security forces said the same story many a time in the past which did not seem credible to anyone.

We want justice in all murder cases including that of journalist Mohiuddin Sarker. We also demand exemplary punishment of all criminals. But that does not mean trial of any person in the name of said gunfight even before the trial at court. People protested across the country the death of retired army officer Sinha in gunfight. Later it was proved in the court that that was not a gunfight. Rather, that was a cold blooded murder. Following the incident, no incident of said gunfight was reported for long. The question is, whether the government wants to bring the incident back through the killing of main accused in Cumilla journalist murder. The incident of death of an accused in gunfight is not only no-confidence in system of justice but also contrary to the rule of law.

Let there be a fair and impartial investigation into the death of Md Razu in said gunfight.

