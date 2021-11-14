Actions should be taken in consultation with India

Although there is no yaba factory in the country, it is not hard to see the rampant business of this deadly drug in the country. The Department of Narcotics Control has been saying for a long time that yaba is being smuggled into the country from Myanmar. Despite the so-called all-out drives of several law enforcement agencies, the use and sale of yaba in the country cannot be stopped.

Amidst this alarming news, the information that raises our concern is that several yaba factories have sprung up in Indian territory bordering Bangladesh. On 27 October, Bangladesh provided information of some three yaba factories to India in a virtual meeting between the narcotics control bureau of India and Bangladesh at top level. Two of these factories are located in Cooch Behar and North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. Apart from that, there are reports of several yaba factories in Meghalaya. Yaba tablets are being manufactured in these factories after collecting amphetamine, the raw material used for making yaba, from Myanmar.