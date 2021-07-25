Assistance must be provided to the poor during strict restrictions

The government has recognised the new poor, albeit late, and has announced certain stimulus packages for them too. The question is whether this would be distributed properly and timely. Previously, we also said it would not be right to depend on local administration only regarding these matters. Let the local public representatives be involved alongside the civil society. Keep in mind, if people don’t have food at home, they won’t stay at home.

We think not only involvement of law enforcement agencies but also people from different strata including students and youths are necessary to ensure the health rules are maintained.