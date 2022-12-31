RAJUK's missing files: Experts must investigate

It is a matter of grave concern that files of around 30 thousand applicants regarding approval for building construction, have gone missing from the server of RAJUK, the government agency for development of the capital city. According to a Prothom Alo report, though the RAJUK officials came to know about this on 6 December, they did not take any action even until this Thursday. Senior system analyst Kazi Mohammad Mahabubul Huq told Prothom Alo that they were trying to retrieve the lost files. They have filed a general diary (GD) with the police station in this connection. When the files of 30 thousand applicants have gone missing from the server, simply filing a GD attempting to retrieve the files is not enough.

A land use clearance certificate and construction permit is required from RAJUK if any building is to be construction in an area under RAJUK's jurisdiction. This task would previously be carried out in the conventional manner. Then in 2016, RAJUK started issuing the clearance certificate online, but only in one zone (Zone-5) of its eight zones in the capital. In 2018 the land use clearance certificate for all zones began to be issued online. Then in May 2019, alongside the land use clearance certificate, RAJUK also began providing the construction permit online too.