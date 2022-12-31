RAJUK's missing files: Experts must investigate

RAJUK has lost these files of 30 thousand applicants at a time when it was involved in negotiations with building owners over the implementation of DAP. The government on 23 August approved of RAJUK's Detailed Area Plan (DAP) for Dhaka city. This would mean that the land owners will have to construct buildings at a lower height than before in most of the areas under RAJUK. Later, on the basis of appeals from the land owners and housing businesses, RAJUK decided that those who had applied for land use clearance certificate before 23 August, would be able to construct buildings as per the previous rules.
A day after a notification was published in this regard on 4 December, RAJUK's website concerning building construction mysteriously was down. Does that mean certain vested quarters intentionally incapacitated the website to show certain applications were made before 23 August? The persons who have lost their files had applied for building construction approval from May 2019 till 6 December of this year. These persons may face all sorts of sufferings due to these important files going missing. After all, any person or company requires RAJUK's clearance certificate to get a bank loan against any land or buildings.
An expert level committee must be formed to investigate whether these important files have gone missing due to any technological glitch or has this been an intentional manipulation by vested quarters. Assistance may be taken in this regard from teachers of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).
A former professor of BUET was on the inquiry committee regarding the Bangladesh Bank reserve fund heist. In such incidents, the government agencies form committees as mere eyewash and submit a perfunctory report. The truth remains concealed and the guilty persons remain out of the scene. This must in no way be repeated in the case of RAJUK's 30 thousand missing files.