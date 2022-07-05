Bangladesh 7th saddest country: Pay heed to social security

This index of measuring happiness or sadness can be questionable as it is impossible to define absolute happiness. Sadness and unhappiness are not always synonymous. Someone may be very ambitious, he or she may aspire for more even when they have got enough. This man is not sad, dissatisfied. Therefore he is unhappy. That unhappiness constantly drives him towards the next achievement, motivates him. He may not want happiness, he wants victory. In that sense this dissatisfaction or unhappiness can be considered positive for progress.

Again in many cases happiness emanates from ignorance. When there is a fire, the child can be seen laughing happily. But since that irrational happiness brings doom, conscious unhappiness is many times more desirable than that. In fact, the artisans behind the progress are the dissatisfied and unhappy people. With that in mind the majority of such unhappy people are not of concern.