Bangladesh must sign convention to prevent enforced disappearance

It is a matter of regret that in the hearings of the UN Human Rights Forum, Bangladesh is almost regularly accused. Bangladesh representatives are being questioned. The UN Special Rapporteur on Disappearances wanted to visit Bangladesh few years back. But Bangladesh has been avoiding this with various excuses and objections. Many human rights activists are of the opinion that since Bangladesh does not acknowledge the existence of the disappearances, they do not consider the entry of a special rapporteur to be reasonable.

We believe this goes against the declared position of Bangladesh. Bangladesh must present a clear and justified stance to the international community. If Bangladesh government believes there are no enforced disappearances in the country, there is no point to oppose the visit of a special rapporteur. Avoiding to join the convention and blocking an observation team to visit the country is no longer acceptable.

World history testifies that such disappearances or extrajudicial killings or torture have made the country and society more and more barbaric. Even after three or four decades of pursuing such a policy, countries like El Salvador and Guatemala are thriving. These countries still have the highest number of disappearances and murders. So this is the wrong path. Those who have spoken out in favour of it in parliament are certainly wrong. Let this delusion end.