Bangladesh must sign convention to prevent enforced disappearance

Bangladesh remains in denial of forced disappearances. According to the Asian Human Rights Commission, 553 people went missing in Bangladesh from 2009 to 2019. Opposition party, BNP, claims that the number is over 1000. The ruling party, however, completely rejected such claims. The government says that there are killings, kidnappings, etc in the country, but no one went missing. The word disappearance is extremely sensitive.
Last Sunday was observed globally as international day of the disappeared. These 'disappearances' are not orchestrated by any individual, but one or more forces of the state. In many cases, with small groups of citizens are abducted and kept concealed. Such concealment without giving any information to anyone or denying the detention is called 'disappearance'. Sometimes the body of the missing person is found after a few days while some are lost forever, with no trace.
World leaders including the United Nations agree that the governments that encourage such disappearances do so mainly to stay in power. For decades, the governments of many countries around the world have used disappearances as part of their governance strategies. The convention for preventing enforced disappearances was drawn up in 2001 to deter these states. This is the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons against Enforced Disappearances.
If Bangladesh government believes there are no enforced disappearances in the country, there is no point to oppose the visit of a special rapporteur.
The current ruling party of Bangladesh led the independence struggle in 1971 and the convention was opened for ratification and signature during their government. Before 2014, in the first term of the current government, more than 90 countries signed it. But unfortunately Bangladesh did not join in. Even after six years, the situation remains unchanged. Even on this day of observing forced disappearance, the government remained aloof from signing the convention.
On the centenary of Bangabandhu's birth, we notice that the ruling party has committed in various ways to revive and implement his principles and ideals. We would remind the policy makers, now is the best time to admit the truth and to avoid political missteps. This government has been promoting a culture of impunity in many ways. This must stop.
It is a matter of regret that in the hearings of the UN Human Rights Forum, Bangladesh is almost regularly accused. Bangladesh representatives are being questioned. The UN Special Rapporteur on Disappearances wanted to visit Bangladesh few years back. But Bangladesh has been avoiding this with various excuses and objections. Many human rights activists are of the opinion that since Bangladesh does not acknowledge the existence of the disappearances, they do not consider the entry of a special rapporteur to be reasonable.
We believe this goes against the declared position of Bangladesh. Bangladesh must present a clear and justified stance to the international community. If Bangladesh government believes there are no enforced disappearances in the country, there is no point to oppose the visit of a special rapporteur. Avoiding to join the convention and blocking an observation team to visit the country is no longer acceptable.
World history testifies that such disappearances or extrajudicial killings or torture have made the country and society more and more barbaric. Even after three or four decades of pursuing such a policy, countries like El Salvador and Guatemala are thriving. These countries still have the highest number of disappearances and murders. So this is the wrong path. Those who have spoken out in favour of it in parliament are certainly wrong. Let this delusion end.