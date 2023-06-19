Take effective, sustainable measures to curb infant mortality

The rise in infant mortality can be attributed to several factors, including the prevalence of premature births and low birth weight babies, difficulties in breathing during birth, infections, birth defects, maternal and child malnutrition, and complications during delivery.

Abid Hossain Mollah, the former chairman of the paediatrics department at Dhaka Medical College, has stated that nearly half of all deaths among children under the age of five in the country occur within the first 28 days after birth, which is known as the neonatal period.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the infant mortality rate in Bangladesh was 29 in 2018. The following year, in 2019, it slightly decreased to 28. This rate remained unchanged for the subsequent two years. However, in 2022, there was an increase in the infant mortality rate, surpassing the figures of the previous four years. Two months ago, the Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey 2022 results were released by the National Institute of Population Research and Training (NIPORT) and the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr'b). The survey also indicated that the infant mortality rate in the country had risen to 31.