Boat candidate and EVM: How could he remain a candidate?

Mujibul Haque Chowdhury said clearly, “We will decide what is fair and what is unfair. It might be your finger, but I will press the button.” He also insinuated that the government did not promise to hold a fair election. He also hinted that the government had supported all the irregularities and fraud in the recent elections. No matter who is present at the polling station, every vote should be in the favour of the boat candidate. Strange argument. So what is the need for the voter to go to the polling station? The Election Commission can announce the schedule and declare the favoured candidate as the winner.

The Awami League nominated candidate confirmed the opposition’s allegations against the government of using EVM to engineer votes. This statement could have been regarded as a personal statement if he was an independent candidate. But Mujibul Haque Chowdhury is a candidate of the 'boat' (electoral symbol of Awami League). As a result Awami League also has to bear the responsibility of what he said about EVM.