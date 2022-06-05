Boat candidate and EVM: How could he remain a candidate?

Mujibul Haque Chowdhury said clearly, “We will decide what is fair and what is unfair. It might be your finger, but I will press the button.” He also insinuated that the government did not promise to hold a fair election. He also hinted that the government had supported all the irregularities and fraud in the recent elections. No matter who is present at the polling station, every vote should be in the favour of the boat candidate. Strange argument. So what is the need for the voter to go to the polling station? The Election Commission can announce the schedule and declare the favoured candidate as the winner.
The Awami League nominated candidate confirmed the opposition’s allegations against the government of using EVM to engineer votes. This statement could have been regarded as a personal statement if he was an independent candidate. But Mujibul Haque Chowdhury is a candidate of the 'boat' (electoral symbol of Awami League). As a result Awami League also has to bear the responsibility of what he said about EVM.
With astonishment we observed no leader of Awami League of any level protested or reacted regarding what Mujibul Haque Chowdhury said. On the other hand it is not acceptable either that the concerned returning officer has simply said, investigations are underway. The people have no idea whether the Election Commission sought any explanation from Mujibul Haque Chowdhury about his statement on vote rigging using EVM. And if they did approach him, the people needs to know his response.
The EC cancelled the candidature of AL candidate Abdul Khaleque on allegation of attacking the procession and rally of his rival candidate in the Jhenaidah municipality polls. We think their decision is right. But the Banshkhali UP chairman candidate committed a more serious crime announcing his intention of using the EVM in manipulating votes. He not only has violated the election code of conduct, but has shown complete disregard to the election system. Drawing attention of the EC to this, we ask, how could a person remain a candidate after clearly announcing intentions to use the EVM to rig votes?