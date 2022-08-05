Looting and rape in bus: Where is passenger security?

One of the robbers reportedly forced the driver to leave the steering and started driving the bus while other members of the gang started looting the passengers. After around three hours the robbers fled when the bus got stuck on a sand pile at Raktipara in Madhupur upazila on Tangail-Mymensingh highway.

One of the passengers said, “We were helpless and couldn’t do anything. The robbers tied our hands, feet and blindfolded us. We were held hostage for three hours. We could not know where they were taking the bus.”

Public transport has its own security system. Sometimes, the highway police conduct searches in buses. The rape victim in Eagle Paribahan was travelling to Dhaka from Kushtia in search of work at an apparel factory. But our road transport system and highway police, deployed for ensuring security on roads, could not save the woman from being gang-raped.