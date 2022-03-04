Bring back Bangladeshis immediately

Bangladesh was not spared from the humanitarian catastrophe caused by Russia's military operation in Ukraine. A day before the war started, the Bangladeshi ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' with 29 sailors anchored at the port of Alvia. Not only was the ship stranded there due to the war, but a sailor was also killed by Russian shelling. This sailor named Hadisur Rahman was the third engineer of that ship. We are deeply saddened by the death of this sailor. Our deep condolences to his family.

It is a matter of relief that the remaining 28 sailors of the ship have been evacuated to a safe place, said the ambassador of Bangladesh to Poland. But we must remember that in a country where war is raging, no place is safe. So the government should try to bring these sailors out of Ukraine.