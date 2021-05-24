Case should be withdrawn immediately

Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam has been granted an interim bail in a case filed by the health ministry under section 379 and 411 of penal code and section 3 and 5 of Official Secrets Act. Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Baki Billah granted the bail on condition of submitting a bond of Tk 5,000 and her passport. The matter of Rozina Islam's obtaining bail is a relief, we welcome it.

The court said the media is one of the indispensable components of democracy as it plays a pivotal role to ensure responsible behaviour of other institutions of the state. The statement of the learned court is very inspiring for all the media.

Journalist Rozina Islam was confined at the secretariat for about six hours on 17 May while performing her professional duties. She was handed over to Shahbagh police station around 8.30pm on the same day. A case was filed against her at Shahbagh police station around 12:15 pm. We do not think that the 100-year-old law that has been used to file the case against Rozina Islam applies to journalists. In 1923, the British colonial rulers passed this law to prevent espionage by enemy countries. Rozina went to collect information, which is an essential part of a journalist's professional responsibilities. No case has been filed against any journalist under the act in Bangladesh in the past.