Personal data leak: Don't just admit fault, take responsibility

The statements made by the EC and the state minister clearly indicate the lack of importance given by government institutions to the protection of valuable citizen information. Regrettably, there seems to be a lack of emphasis on the routine practice of regularly checking and responding to emails, which is an integral part of the work.

The realm of cybersecurity is constantly evolving, presenting new challenges and realities. In this digital domain, there is no space for falling behind international standards.

Although there is no specific law on privacy in Bangladesh while there have been instances of restricting freedom of expression and suppressing dissent through restrictive laws such as the Digital Security Act. Apart from this, the Data Protection Act has been drafted with provisions of data localization. But the main question of safety and security in the digital domain is being ignored.

Instances of citizen data leaks serve as a clear warning for us to exercise caution. Mere acceptance of liability is insufficient. The Ministry of Information and Communication must assume complete responsibility. If we fail to break free from the cycle of complacency and denial, we will inevitably face even graver consequences.