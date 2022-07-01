Child Marriage Restraint Act: Why special provisions?

Everyone will admit that child marriage is one of the major problems in Bangladesh. In the past, 80 per cent of the country's girls were married before the age of 18. Although the situation has improved somewhat in the past three decades, the grim state still prevails. There are financial and religious reasons behind this, as well as lack of security.

Many parents believe they will be free from liability if they get their daughters married off at a young age. This is undoubtedly a vicious mind-set. Marrying a girl under the age of 18 not only puts her at health risk, but also puts future generations in dire straits. Keeping this in mind the Child Marriage Restraint Act was passed in 2017.