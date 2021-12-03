CHT accord must be implemented to ensure peace

The agreement states that the tribal Chittagong Hill Tracts region will be considered a tribal-populated area and the need to preserve the character of the area and attain it overall development has been acknowledged. Bangladesh government alleged that the conflicts in the area continued due to the clashes between different groups. On the other hand, Jana Sanghati Samiti says that the hill tribes are united under the leadership of the organisation which signed the treaty. They said the government is hindering the peace by breaking that unity by forming various political groups.

According to the treaty, the Chittagong Hill Tracts Regional Council and the three Hill District Councils were formed, but the important issues that were supposed to be assigned to these bodies, including local governance, have not been fulfilled till date. These institutions were supposed to be run as elected bodies with permanent residents of the Chittagong Hill Tracts. But the issue of who is a temporary resident and who is permanent is still unresolved. The main problem in the Chittagong Hill Tracts is the formation of the Land Commission as per the treaty. But they have not been able to start work yet due to non-issuance of rules. The government amended the act in 2016 taking JSS objections into cognizance.