Complacency with hygiene can be fatal

Life that had halted due to the coronavirus outbreak, has fully resumed. Everything has been reopened except educational sinstitution. Experts fear that coronavirus transmission may see a second wave in winter.
The second wave of the coronavirus outbreak has begun throughout Europe and America, and so Bangladesh is looking at that possibility ahead. There has been no confirmation about any vaccine as yet. It may not be available in the remaining two months of this year.
Considering the economic condition of the country and overall livelihood, there was probably no alternative to opening up everything. But the way that health and hygiene practices have slackened, is worrying. With the official number of coronavirus cases and deaths declining slightly, a sense of complacency prevails. Yet experts see a widespread risk of transmission.
It was said that life would be normal and hygiene rules should be followed. The use of masks and sanitizers in rural areas was less in the beginning, but now it is almost gone. Even people in the cities, especially in the capital, are not using masks. Ignorance about basic hygiene noticeable everywhere. Hygiene rules are not followed even in offices and factories. The organisations and their authorities cannot evade the responsibility.
Many low-income people, especially slum dwellers, do not want to consider coronavirus as a disease. They don't want to be tested because of misconceptions. Again, many people of of all classes hide the disease for fear of negative social attitudes. This situation is unwarranted.
Prevention is the priority for which hygiene rules must be followed. At a regular cabinet meeting on Monday, prime minister Sheikh Hasina advised everyone to wear masks. The government has instructed the field administration to enforce the law through mobile courts if necessary with awareness measures to ensure that everyone wears a mask.
COVID-19 affects a patient physically, mentally and financially, upsetting the patient's family. It should not be forgotten that COVID-19 is not only a disease but also a major stress for the family
The government made it compulsory for everyone to wear masks outside their homes at the end of July. Stating that it is not possible to go to public places without masks in any way, the cabinet secretary said on Monday that masks should be worn in mosques and public places. It will be ensured that no one moves without a mask as Durga Puja is nearing. "The cabinet has instructed us all to wear masks," he said.
It is difficult to say how much motivation, warning or compulsion needs to be used to make people use masks and sanitizers. Most of them have returned to normal as before the corona outbreak. Coronavirus has weakened or decreased in incidence, according to official data. However, a lot of people are being affected. A recent study has revealed that 45 per cent of the people in Dhaka city are infected with coronavirus. The study raises the question of how well the study represents the entire city population, but there is no doubt that the level of transmission is higher than the official data.
We have no choice but to raise awareness to prevent the spread of infection. The government’s initiative to make the people aware should go continue. Besides, hygiene should be ensured in the offices and factories by the authorities of these establishments.