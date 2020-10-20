Complacency with hygiene can be fatal

The government made it compulsory for everyone to wear masks outside their homes at the end of July. Stating that it is not possible to go to public places without masks in any way, the cabinet secretary said on Monday that masks should be worn in mosques and public places. It will be ensured that no one moves without a mask as Durga Puja is nearing. "The cabinet has instructed us all to wear masks," he said.

It is difficult to say how much motivation, warning or compulsion needs to be used to make people use masks and sanitizers. Most of them have returned to normal as before the corona outbreak. Coronavirus has weakened or decreased in incidence, according to official data. However, a lot of people are being affected. A recent study has revealed that 45 per cent of the people in Dhaka city are infected with coronavirus. The study raises the question of how well the study represents the entire city population, but there is no doubt that the level of transmission is higher than the official data.