COVID-19 tests must be increased

It is feared that coronavirus transmission may rise during winter. The second wave that already hit several countries in Europe and America. There are media reports for at least 3 weeks with news of partial or regional lockdown in Italy, Spain, UK, USA and Canada due to the second wave of coronavirus infections. Infections have increased in India and Pakistan too. It will be no surprise if the infections increase in Bangladesh during the winter.

The daily update about coronavirus cases shows an increasing trend. The ratio of the infections with the number of tests has been increasing for three weeks. The average rate of infected patients was 12.06 per cent in the week from 8 to 14 November. It was the highest number of infections in nine weeks. The rate was 12.82 per cent on Wednesday, according to the government’s daily news bulletin. As many as 2,111 cases were detected after testing 16,469 samples in 24 hours.