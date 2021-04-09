Covid’s African variant and the need to step up genome sequencing

What is the reason of this leap in transmission of the virus? One of the many reasons behind this is the rapid spread of the African variant of coronavirus in Bangladesh. Joint research of icddr,b, IEDCR and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) indicates that 81 per cent of those contracting coronavirus between 18 to 24 March in the country, have been infected with the African variant.

This variant is much more infectious that the other strains. More worrisome is the fact that the vaccines manufactured so far are not that effective against this variant. And according to media reports on various research and studies, the AstraZeneca vaccine which is being used in our country is less effective in general. Added to that, the UK variants of coronavirus have also spread in Bangladesh. This is highly infectious too.

Under the circumstances, the hospitals in the country are under more pressure than ever before and the pressure is rising by the day. In the shortfall of oxygen and ICU facilities, the number of serious patients and deaths is also rising, Generally speaking, the Covid-related death rate is said to be 4 to 5 per cent. Bu in Bangladesh this is now 13.4 per cent. So just high infection rates are not our only problem, were are also faced with high rates of death. A large section of the affected persons are asymptomatic and many persons have recovered with general symptomatic treatment at home, but there is no longer any room for complacence in this regard. There is no scope to underestimate the contagion.