Who will rein in the rice market from making unbridled profits?

Rice market has been unstable for a long time. There is no shortage of rice in the market, but the price has been increasing. Even after importing rice from abroad by decreasing duty, there is no sign of the price coming down.

The picture of rice market revealed by Prothom Alo of Saturday, citing the recent research of the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRI), is not only unusual, but also unprecedented. It is said that rice reaches the consumer level after changing five hands in different phases. Costs and profits add up every time a hand changes.

The owners of rice mills are making the most profit out of this. They are making a profit of Tk 8 to Tk 13.66 per kg of rice and its by-products. The owners of rice mills are denying that they are incurring profit.