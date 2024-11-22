Editorial
Blockades bring Dhaka to a halt: Can no one intervene?
Residents of Dhaka, a city with a population of about 25 million, are constantly suffering from traffic jams. These traffic jams occur not only on weekdays but also on weekends.
On top of this, people from different classes and professions block roads and hold protests almost every day somewhere in the city. As a result, public life in Dhaka has almost come to a standstill.
At the beginning of last week, when students from Titumir College blocked the roads and rail line, it not only created a terrible traffic jam but also cut off train communication between Dhaka and the outside. On Wednesday and Thursday, city residents faced similar hardships due to a blockade by battery-powered rickshaw pullers.
According to media reports, battery-powered rickshaw drivers had been blocking roads and railways in Dhaka's Mohakhali since 9:00 am on Thursday.
At one stage, the rickshaw pullers clashed with law enforcement agencies, leading to vandalism of law enforcement vehicles and damage to nearby property.
The rickshaw drivers then blocked the roads in Agargaon from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. They also took up positions in various other areas, including Basila, Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Gabtoli, and Demra, creating unbearable traffic jams across the city.
On Tuesday, the High Court ordered the restriction or ban of battery-powered auto-rickshaws from the roads of the Dhaka Metropolitan Area within three days. That night, a student named Afsana Karim was killed when a battery-powered auto-rickshaw hit her at Jahangirnagar University.
Angry students protested the incident. On Wednesday, the city again came to a standstill due to a clash between students from Dhaka College and City College.
What is the solution to the daily road blockades happening somewhere in Dhaka city? What are the government and the concerned authorities doing?
Just as the Dhaka Metropolitan Police is responsible for resolving traffic jams, so is the City Corporation. They are certainly aware that millions of people suffer greatly when roads are blocked.
They should come to a logical solution by discussing matters with the agitating parties. And the agitators should also work to resolve the issue through dialogue, rather than paralysing public life with protests.
In response to the appeal from non-mechanical rickshaw drivers, the High Court, on 19 November, did not impose a complete ban on the movement of battery-powered auto-rickshaws. Instead, the Court suggested that either a ban or restrictions should be implemented.
Restrictions mean making it clear where these vehicles can and cannot ply. It is also essential to consider whether it is reasonable to completely ban battery-powered rickshaws without providing alternative livelihoods for the millions of people who depend on this profession.
While we do not support any group bringing Dhaka to a standstill in order to fulfill its demands, it is equally unacceptable to abruptly end the livelihoods of those reliant on battery-powered rickshaws.
In the past, under the Awami League government, a decision was made to ban battery-powered rickshaws, but it was not successfully enforced.
Therefore, a practical decision must be reached regarding battery-powered rickshaws. Their operation could be restricted on main roads, while allowing them to continue on side streets.
It is hoped that the authorities will make a well-considered decision after consulting with all relevant stakeholders to resolve this issue. There is no reason to exacerbate traffic congestion while trying to address the problem of traffic jams.