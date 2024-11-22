Blockades bring Dhaka to a halt: Can no one intervene?

Just as the Dhaka Metropolitan Police is responsible for resolving traffic jams, so is the City Corporation. They are certainly aware that millions of people suffer greatly when roads are blocked.

They should come to a logical solution by discussing matters with the agitating parties. And the agitators should also work to resolve the issue through dialogue, rather than paralysing public life with protests.

In response to the appeal from non-mechanical rickshaw drivers, the High Court, on 19 November, did not impose a complete ban on the movement of battery-powered auto-rickshaws. Instead, the Court suggested that either a ban or restrictions should be implemented.

Restrictions mean making it clear where these vehicles can and cannot ply. It is also essential to consider whether it is reasonable to completely ban battery-powered rickshaws without providing alternative livelihoods for the millions of people who depend on this profession.

While we do not support any group bringing Dhaka to a standstill in order to fulfill its demands, it is equally unacceptable to abruptly end the livelihoods of those reliant on battery-powered rickshaws.

In the past, under the Awami League government, a decision was made to ban battery-powered rickshaws, but it was not successfully enforced.

Therefore, a practical decision must be reached regarding battery-powered rickshaws. Their operation could be restricted on main roads, while allowing them to continue on side streets.

It is hoped that the authorities will make a well-considered decision after consulting with all relevant stakeholders to resolve this issue. There is no reason to exacerbate traffic congestion while trying to address the problem of traffic jams.