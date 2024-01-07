12th national polls: Acceptability is the biggest challenge

The election that is usually held amidst a festive atmosphere in Bangladesh is largely absent this time as the main opposition forces are not taking part. On one hand the parties taking part in the election are trying to bring voters in the centres, on the other hand the parties that have rejected the election are urging the people not to come to the centre. As a whole, it seems bringing the voters to centres will be a big challenge. The discussion is rife about this even within the ruling and opposition parties.

Ahead of the election BNP and its like-minded parties have enforced a 48-hour hartal on 6 and 7 January. It is the responsibility of the election commission to make sure that no violent situation is created centering this programme. The law enforcing forces are bound to help them. But it is a matter of concern that despite a myriad of breaching of code of conducts in this non-competitive election, the EC was not seen taking stern actions excepting one or two occurrences.