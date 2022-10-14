Militants training in the hills: Constant surveillance required

The report that a new militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya is conducting training in the remote hills in the camp of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) is very alarming.

In the past, these militant groups took support from like-minded people. But currently they are getting help from different communities. The KNF is mainly a leftist ethnic militant group.

It was said at a RAB press conference last Monday that 55 young people left their homes in the name of 'Hijrat' from 19 districts of the country to join the new militant group Jamaatul Ansar. A list of full names and addresses of 38 of the 55 was also released. Many of these youths who are 'missing' are in KNF training camps in remote areas of Bandarban.