Editorial
Private edu institutions: Relaxing educational requirements for committee heads is unacceptable
A controversial and negative change in the management system of private educational institutions in the country has come under discussion. Talks are underway in the Ministry of Education about relaxing or even completely removing the requirement of educational qualifications for becoming the president of a governing body or managing committee.
Although no final decision has been made yet, even the consideration of such an idea is enough to create concern about the future of the education system. There may be dishonest political motives behind raising such a proposal. We believe that if this decision is taken, it will increase opportunities for political influence over educational institutions.
In Bangladesh, there are about 35,000 private educational institutions at the secondary, college, and equivalent levels. These institutions are run through governing bodies and managing committees. The responsibility for approving the institution’s budget, raising funds, maintaining assets, making various administrative decisions regarding teachers and staff, and even implementing development projects in many cases rests with these committees.
In other words, almost all important administrative decisions of an educational institution are made through the managing committee. Therefore, the educational qualification of the person holding the top position in that committee is not merely a formality; it is directly related to the capacity and viewpoints required to run an institution.
At one time, there was no educational qualification required to become the chairman of a managing committee. In that situation, it was often seen that locally influential or politically powerful individuals occupied these positions. As a result, in many institutions, personal interests and the expansion of influence were given greater importance than the academic environment.
Taking this reality into consideration, for the first time in May 2024, a requirement for educational qualifications was introduced. At that time, a minimum Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or equivalent degree was made mandatory for the president.
Later, in August 2025, the standard was further raised: a postgraduate degree or a four-year bachelor’s degree was made mandatory for the president of the governing body of colleges, and a bachelor’s degree was made mandatory for the president of the managing committee of secondary-level institutions.
Educationists viewed this decision as a positive improvement in education administration. By ensuring minimum educational qualifications for policy-making positions in educational institutions, the quality of decision-making was expected to improve.
However, the current discussions about reversing that decision would essentially be considered a step backward. Whatever else may be present in this discussion, sincere thinking is not among them. People associated with the education sector have also expressed concern about the issue.
Mohammad Mazharul Hannan, president of the Bangladesh Principals’ Council, rightly said that such a decision would mean “going backward once again.” According to him, there is no justification for reversing a positive decision; rather, the government should focus on how this system can be made stronger.
However, there is also a positive aspect in the discussions within the Ministry of Education. A proposal has emerged to remove the power of Members of Parliament to appoint the president of managing committees, and instead select one person from a list of three candidates prepared through an administrative process. This could potentially reduce political influence. But if, at the same time, the educational qualification requirement is removed, then the effectiveness of that positive initiative could also be called into question.
It has been stated that the matter of relaxing or completely removing the requirement of educational qualifications for managing committee chairman in private educational institutions will be finalised after discussion with the Prime Minister.
If the new government truly wants to prioritise the improvement of education quality, then instead of relaxing the qualifications for the president of managing committees, it should focus on ensuring more transparent and competent leadership. Otherwise, even the small progress already achieved may be at risk of being lost, which would certainly not send a positive message for the country’s education system.