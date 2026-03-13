Private edu institutions: Relaxing educational requirements for committee heads is unacceptable

A controversial and negative change in the management system of private educational institutions in the country has come under discussion. Talks are underway in the Ministry of Education about relaxing or even completely removing the requirement of educational qualifications for becoming the president of a governing body or managing committee.

Although no final decision has been made yet, even the consideration of such an idea is enough to create concern about the future of the education system. There may be dishonest political motives behind raising such a proposal. We believe that if this decision is taken, it will increase opportunities for political influence over educational institutions.

In Bangladesh, there are about 35,000 private educational institutions at the secondary, college, and equivalent levels. These institutions are run through governing bodies and managing committees. The responsibility for approving the institution’s budget, raising funds, maintaining assets, making various administrative decisions regarding teachers and staff, and even implementing development projects in many cases rests with these committees.

In other words, almost all important administrative decisions of an educational institution are made through the managing committee. Therefore, the educational qualification of the person holding the top position in that committee is not merely a formality; it is directly related to the capacity and viewpoints required to run an institution.