Death on roads and railways: Negligence must be punished

The news of 12 persons being killed in a collision between a train and a bus at Joypurhat on Saturday was extremely upsetting. The accident was highlighted in the news and the people were shocked. However, on the same day, 18 persons died in various road accidents in 14 districts of the country. These incidents were not highlighted by the media and neither did these evoke much public reaction. Actually, road accident deaths have become commonplace daily occurrences. Unless many people are killed together in an accident, we are not moved. We simply stare helplessly at the continuing parade of deaths on the streets.

Railway mishaps occur relatively less than road accidents. Even so, the number of railway accidents is not normal. After all, railway is globally considered to be the safest form of commute. The railway accidents that occur in our country are mostly due to a reprehensible lack of responsibility on the part of those concerned. The accident at Joypurhat is exactly that.