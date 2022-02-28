Democratic rights must not be curbed

While the leaders of the ruling and the opposition parties are freely blaming each other over the existence or non-existence of the civil and political liberties, the research report released by the US-based organisation Freedom House does not give us any relief. According to the report, the practice of political rights and the situation of civil liberties have not improved in Bangladesh. Like in 2019 and 2020, Bangladesh's score is 39 out of 100 in 2021.

Freedom House reports on 210 countries and territories. Of these, 84 countries and territories have political rights and civil liberties. In 60 countries and territories, this state of freedom has been described as 'partially free and in 66 countries and territories as 'not free at all'. According to the report, Bangladesh got 15 out of 40 marks in political rights and 24 out of 60 in civil liberties. In 2018, Bangladesh's score was 41. In other words, the position of Bangladesh has become weaker than three years ago.