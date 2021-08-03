Dengue must be prevented immediately

The two city corporations of Dhaka took no measures before the outbreak of dengue. They began the cleanliness drive only after the increase in Aedes mosquitoes. Now no matter how much the two mayors make a show of destroying mosquitoes, this is not an easy task. Many councilors have expressed their ignorance about the Dhaka North mayor’s ‘Saturday morning 10:10am cleanliness drive’. They say they hadn’t heard this call issued by the mayor. Why will they have to hear his call? It is the councilors who are responsible to check whether their localities are clean. If necessary, they can approach the mayor and the city corporation for help.

The citizens must be conscious too. It is their duty to keep their homes and surroundings clean. If we carry out our own responsibilities, we can tell others to carry out theirs. We can’t put others into danger due to our own carelessness. If we do not want a repeat of 2019, then the cleanliness drive must be made successful by involving everyone from the city corporations and local representatives to the entire community, particularly the youth. Showy campaigns can create complacence, not prevent the spread of dengue. Cleaning the city is not a one-day or two-day task, it must continue for 365 days a year