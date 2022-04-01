Dhaka WASA cannot avoid responsibility

Although there have been no reports of deaths from diarrhoea so far this year, we have no chance to stay calm. First, the source of the waterborne disease must be found. Dhaka WASA provides drinking water in and around Dhaka. There are many complaints about the quality of water of the organisation. In particular, their supply lines are filled with waste, and in many areas contaminated yellow water comes from WASA pipe, which poses a serious threat to public health.

WASA Managing Director Taqsem A Khan claimed that the water of Dhaka WASA is completely pure. In 2019, a resident of Jatrabari went to the WASA office with dirty water and threw a challenge, but he did not dare to accept it. Not only Jatrabari, in most parts of Dhaka the water supplied by WASA is unfit for human consumption. According to the TIB survey, WASA's water quality is poor and customers have to boil water and burn gas worth Tk 3.32 billion a year.

No matter what WASA says, one of the sources of water borne diseases is Dhaka WASA water. Especially low-income people, who do not have access to boiled water, have to drink dirty water and it spreads diarrhoea. Apart from this, the disease can also be spread from the water and food provided by the cheap hotels and restaurants on the side of the road.