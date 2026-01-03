Human rights situation deterioration: A warning for democratic transition

When, through the bloodshed of the mass uprising of 2024, the people of Bangladesh dreamed of building a 'new Bangladesh', there was a deep-seated collective expectation that the country would at least witness a fundamental transformation in the areas of human rights and the rule of law. However, the grim picture presented in the annual reports of the country’s three leading human rights organisations—ASK, MSF, and HRSS—at the end of 2025 is deeply disappointing.

The reports of all three organisations make it clear that although the authoritarian government has fallen, the culture of impunity and the dysfunction of state institutions continue to exist in an alarming form. The most shameful chapter of the human rights situation in 2025 is 'mob violence' and lynching. According to ASK, 197 people were killed in mob beatings over the course of the year—nearly double the number recorded the previous year.

The brutal killing of Pradeep Lal and Rupalal Das in Taraganj, Rangpur, on suspicion of van theft starkly exposes the intolerance and savagery within our society. When people are beaten to death despite pleading for their lives with folded hands, in the face of police inaction, it becomes clear that even the most minimal trust of citizens in the state has eroded. Vandalising shrines in the name of so-called 'Tawhidi mobs', attacking Baul singers, or forming mobs to demolish centres of art and culture can in no way be signs of a non-discriminatory state.