Digital systems can lessen the hassle of attesting certificates

The attestation system was introduced as there were questions about the validity of the original certificate of the citizen. But it turns out that there is no way to determine the authenticity of the attested copy. Since any certificate can be attested for a small fee in Nilkhet market, many people no longer get proper attestation. The government can keep all the information of every citizen in the database if it wants and the information given in the application form can be easily checked and verified by the authorities.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said last year that the verification process would be handed over in the government job application. Many days have passed since then. If a plan promised by a minister remains implemented, then who the citizens would trust? We hope that the Ministry of Public Administration will implement the recommendations of the secretary committee soon. If the government excludes the system of attesting certificates, private companies can be asked to follow that. Not only for education sector, such precaution needed in every sector. Digital Bangladesh will not be achieved through empty words; it has to be gained through action.