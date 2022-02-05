Don’t send the act to cold storage

The sections of the RTI Act, as indicted by police, cannot be applicable here. Publication of or providing with certain types of information not mandatory, as the subsection 7 (f) states, any such information that may, if disclosed, obstruct the enforcement of law or incite any offence, (g) any such information that may, if disclosed, endanger the security of public or impede the due judicial process of a pending case; and (l) any such information that may, if disclosed, impede the process of investigation. We do not think if the number of cases, accused and arrests is disclosed, there is any reason for which either the safety of people will be threatened or the judicial process will be hampered.