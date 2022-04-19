Dope test hassles: Hospital capacity has to be increased

Chaos has been unleashed since the government made dope tests compulsory for all the government job seekers and drivers. Service seekers have been suffering a lot as they are not being able to get the tests done at the selected hospitals on time. Prothom Alo ran a report on Saturday about the low number of dope tests but the huge hassle. Many people from outside of Dhaka need to wait for days in Dhaka for tests. As a result, expenses increase, more than the amount fixed for the test.

A government notification in 2018 said dope tests were required in any government job be it in banks, educational institutions, BCS cadre and non-cadre. In 2019, the government issued another notification for testing Benzodiazepine (sleeping pills), amphetamine (yaba), opioids (heroin, morphine, cocaine), cannabinoids (hashish) and alcohol. Reports can be given within 2-3 hours by testing urine.