Corruption in business: Govt has to take strict measures

Despite various steps and plans by the government, the business environment in Bangladesh has not improved, which is evident in the survey conducted by the research organisation Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD). While unveiling the survey report 'the State of the Business Environment in Bangladesh-2023, the organisation highlighted 17 problems. Around 68 per cent of businesspersons in the country see corruption as the topmost problem for trade and commerce. The second ranking problem is an inefficient bureaucracy.

Other problems include inadequate infrastructure, high inflation, funding constrictions, limitations, complex tax policy, frequent changes in policies, lack of skilled workforce, lack of innovative capacity, high tax rates, climate change, instability of the government, prohibitive labour law and poor public healthcare system.

Earlier, in a survey of Bangladesh Business Climate Index (BBCX)-2022-23, it was said availing bank loans for the businessmen has been difficult. Harassment in the payment of tax and VAT has increased. In this case, there are two types of problems. Small businessmen don't get loans despite fulfilling all conditions. On the other hand, there are instances that top businessmen take loans through influence, but they don't return.