Dhaka WASA: Ensure safe water, not price hike

Questions have been raised over the logic behind the Dhaka WASA's decision of raising water tariff by 10 per cent from 1 July.

WASA authorities have set Tk 16.70 per 1,000 litres from Tk 15.18 per 1,000 litres for residential customers and for commercial customers, it will be Tk 46.20 per 1,000 litres from the existing price of Tk 42 per 1,000 litres.

The Dhaka WASA has cited section 22 of the Dhaka WASA Act 1996 in increasing the price.

According to the circular, the revised price will also be effective for all kinds of municipal (water and sewerage) bills including holdings without metre, deep tube-wells and under-construction buildings.

As per the law, Dhaka WASA can raise water tariff by 5 per cent annually. But if the hike is over 5 per cent, permission has to be taken from the local government ministry. They have taken that permission too. But they have not taken permission from the board of directors, which they are supposed to do.