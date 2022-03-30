Driver's license: Why BRTA will not have its own capacity?

Driver's license is mandatory to ensure road safety. But those license-related activities have been inactive for three years. It transpired the failure of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), the country's sole driver's license providing organisation. BRTA is another organisation after the railway authorities that did not have any system of their own to provide digital services and rely on contractors.

About 4.4 million licenses are stuck due to arbitrariness of contractors and inefficiency of the BRTA. It is not possible to verify whether the license possessed by the driver is authentic. As a result, at one hand road safety is threatened, on the other hand, people have to suffer year after year while trying to get or renew the license.