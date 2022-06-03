Drug trade: Not just law, find source and ensure punishment

After the Awami League government came to power, they vowed of taking zero tolerance approach on drugs. The subsequent anti-drug campaign saw many accused killed in alleged gunfights, but the spread of drugs in the country could not be curtailed. On the contrary, the number of drug users and drug dealers has been increasing day by day. According to one account, 7.5 million people in Bangladesh are drug addicts, of which 48 per cent are educated.

The reason behind this situation is not being able to find the source of the drugs. According to the report of Prothom Alo on Thursday, in the last three years (2019 to 2021), analysing the chargesheets and case files of 55 cases including 53 cases filed by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in 17 police stations and 2 cases of the Narcotics Control Department, it is learned that only the people who were carrying the drugs have been arrested. The investigation did not come up with new information. The main culprits of the drug trade, the financiers and their patrons remain out of reach.