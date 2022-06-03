Drug trade: Not just law, find source and ensure punishment

According to the law, six types of crimes related drugs are tried with death penalty- funding in the drug trade, investing, sponsoring, aiding, abetting and persuading. If the criminals are not caught, enacting laws will not be of help.
The real concern is the investigating officers have not been able to find the culprits even remanding after the drug traffickers. There are allegations that investigators often extort large sums of money from fictitious drug dealers. The DMP commissioner has admitted that drug trade now runs on a 'cutout' methods. That is why the source of the drugs, the main culprits and the suppliers of the money are never unearthed in the investigation.
According to the chargesheet of the cases, the investigating officers could not arrest any new accused in these cases. No drugs were recovered later. Not only in the DMP area, but the problem prevails across the country. The drug traffickers were so reckless that a journalist, Mohiuddin Sarkar, working with a local newspaper in Cumilla, was shot dead while searching for a drug den in the border area in April.
Countless lives and families have been destroyed by the terrible consequence of drugs. Sociologists have called it a more serious disease than cancer. If the government really wants to create a drug free society, then its source has to be found.
We have to stop drugs coming across the border. How do drugs get into the country despite the presence of strong border guard force on the border?
We need to ensure proper implementation of the law to stop drug trade in the country. The culprits behind the drug trade must be found and punished. The cases cannot be pending for long. Some cases have been continuing for more than 20 years. This encourages the drug dealers. Drug use and trafficking is a crime that cannot be suppressed by law alone. We must create social awareness against this. Otherwise, the government's anti-drug campaign is bound to fail.