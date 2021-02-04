Ducking Al-Jazeera report may send wrong message to people

The contents of the investigative report titled ‘All the Prime Minister’s Men’ published by the Qatar-based media house Al-Jazeera, is no secret to anyone now. The media outlet released the report with prior announcement and people could watch it without any obstacle imposed by the government. Understandably, the report created a stir at various levels and raised questions among people. There was hesitation among the people while discussing the matter on social media. The media also dealt with the subject indirectly. Such a suffocating situation is certainly not compatible with freedom of speech and expression.
Everybody is aware of the self-censorship among the media houses in country. In recent years, democratic space has shrunk, freedom of expression has been axed and the digital security act hangs threateningly above the heads of the journalists and media outlets. Self-imposed censorship by every individual following the Al-Jazeera report, reflected the prevailing culture of fear in the country.
Two reactions were given, one by the government and the other by the Bangladesh army in response to the report. Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) dismissed the report in a press release on Tuesday, saying it was fabricated and motivated by vested quarters intending to disrupt the stability of the country.
The foreign ministry in a statement rejected the report, saying it was a misleading series of innuendos and insinuations in what was apparently a politically motivated “smear campaign” by notorious individuals associated with the Jamaat-e-Islami extremist group. The quarter has been conspiring with various extremist international groups and the media, especially Al-Jazeera.
Although the government and the army rejected Al Jazeera's report, there was no explanation about the issues raised. The report involves various issues of money laundering, fake passports, corruption other and irregularities. The ISPR statement denied the allegations of purchasing spyware from Israel. It said that the report had stated equipment bought from Hungary was Israel-made, but there was no scope to buy this from Israel as Bangladesh does not have diplomatic relations with Bangladesh.
We think that ignoring the other issues in the Al-Jazeera report will send the wrong message to the people. Since people have seen the report, the authorities must clarify every issue. Many of the issues covered in the report have already been discussed in various quarters.
Al-Jazeera is an international media outlet and as the report is broadcast in English, it has reached viewers not only in Bangladesh but also around the world. It has international significance. Rather than just dismissing it outright, it is more important to give a logical and credible explanation of the issues raised in the Al-Jazeera report.