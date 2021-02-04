Ducking Al-Jazeera report may send wrong message to people

Although the government and the army rejected Al Jazeera's report, there was no explanation about the issues raised. The report involves various issues of money laundering, fake passports, corruption other and irregularities. The ISPR statement denied the allegations of purchasing spyware from Israel. It said that the report had stated equipment bought from Hungary was Israel-made, but there was no scope to buy this from Israel as Bangladesh does not have diplomatic relations with Bangladesh.

We think that ignoring the other issues in the Al-Jazeera report will send the wrong message to the people. Since people have seen the report, the authorities must clarify every issue. Many of the issues covered in the report have already been discussed in various quarters.

Al-Jazeera is an international media outlet and as the report is broadcast in English, it has reached viewers not only in Bangladesh but also around the world. It has international significance. Rather than just dismissing it outright, it is more important to give a logical and credible explanation of the issues raised in the Al-Jazeera report.