Maintenance must be prioritised

Today, 28 December, is a joyous day for all Bangladeshis. Bangladesh has entered the modern transport system of metro rail. It is known as Mass Rapid Transit (MRT). Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated it at 11:00 am. A modern air-conditioned train will run on this 11.73 km long route from the following day of the inauguration. It will operate from Agargaon to Kamalapur in the next phase. On 26 June 2016, the construction of MRT Line-6 started.

According to the plan, train will run every three and a half minutes. But initially it will run at a 10-minute interval. Passengers will have to wait for 10 minutes on the platform of Diabari and Agargaon stations for boarding and alighting. Metro rail will stop for just 30 seconds at the station after it goes fully operational next March or April.