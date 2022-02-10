EC must be held accountable for poll violence

The Election Commission (EC) decided to hold the UP polls in seven phases to ensure a fair and peaceful electoral environment. But the reality is quite the opposite. The severity of violence was higher in the second phase than the first phase, in the third phase than the second phase. The constitutional body which was responsible for maintaining a peaceful environment, the Election Commission, had remained silent right from the beginning. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda has repeatedly said that the commission is not liable for the polls violence and that the responsibility must be taken by the parties and the candidates contesting in the polls.

However, the commission and the CEC cannot avoid their responsibility by simply passing the liability to the political parties and the candidates.

The law enforcement agencies and public administration work under the EC during the polls. What is the necessity of the Election Commission if it refuses to take the responsibility of polls violence?