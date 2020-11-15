Ensure proper implementation of laws against child marriage

Child marriage has increased alarmingly in recent times. Experts had anticipated that the trend might go up after the pandemic. Reports of foiling at least five child marriages in different places of the country have been published in the media between Wednesday and Friday. Many such marriages are not reported in the media. According to the 2017 law to prevent child marriage, legal action including imprisonment and fines will be taken against persons involved in the marriage of a girl below the age of 18 and a boy below the of age 21.

According to the news reports, five child marriages were stopped in a span of 72 hours, but we do not know how many such marriages took place in the meantime. The father of the ninth grade madrasa student in the village of Tikori in Gurudaspur of Natore Abul Hossain has been fined Tk 10,000. Police foiled a child marriage at Dakshin Nishchintpur village in Rangunia, Chittagong.