Govt must look into decrease in availing birth control services

We understand birth control as controlling the size of the population. A nation’s growth, development, food security and many other things depend on population control. Many other things including the women’s reproductive health, child health, maternal and neonatal mortality, food and nutrition requirements, and education rates are involved with this as well.

Population control is essential to have a planned family. The family planning department has seven services to this end. Women are the dominant service seekers here. The number of males is less for various reasons. But it is worrying that the rate of government services in birth control is declining these days.

Despite being a country with high population density, Bangladesh earned fame in controlling population. We have also seen global leaders in African countries and other regions replicating measures Bangladesh used to curb the population boom. But is Bangladesh itself being able to maintain that success?