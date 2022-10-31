Nasirnagar attack: Why trial did not begin in six years?

The incident of attack and arson on houses and temples of Hindu community in Brahmanbaria’s Nasirnagar on 30 October 2016 over an alleged Facebook status of some Rasraj Das drew huge protests around the country.

The government assured of reconstructing the damaged houses and temples and meting out justice in the quickest possible time. The government did reconstruct the houses and temples but justice is yet to be delivered in cases filed over the incident for an unknown reason. Justice is eluded in the case of Ramu too, where houses and temples of Buddhist community were attacked in 2012.

According to a report of Prothom Alo’s Brahmanbaria correspondent, the trial has not started in any of the eight cases filed over attacks on the Hindu community in Nasirnagar although the investigation officers have submitted charge sheets to the court in all the cases. The charge sheet in one of the cases was submitted within 13 months of the incident.