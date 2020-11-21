Existing canals must be protected

We have a National River Protection Commission and its name tells its function. Rivers, water bodies and canals are shrinking gradually across the country as the commission is failing to assert its duties. It recently prepared a 57-page report on the past and present situation of canals in the capital Dhaka. It reports that most of the canals have disappeared.

The commission discovered the existence of 65 canals by analysing records, maps, past land surveys of six out of 11 circles of the land administration of Dhaka Metropolitan area. If past history of the remaining five circles are analysed, the equal number of canals will be found. So, over hundred canals would once flow through our dear capital. The canals were used for the movement of people as well as commodity transportation. The rain water would flow through the canals and there was no waterlogging at the time. Besides, it does not need to mention that the canals would play roles to blow fresh air and protect the beautiful and healthy natural environment.