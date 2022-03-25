Expatriate worker deaths on the rise, yet govt remains impervious

Remittance sent by expatriate workers is one of the main driving forces of the country’s economy. It was also one of the main tools to keep our economy vibrant during coronavirus pandemic. Yet, there is no end to allegations over noncooperation and misbehaviour by Bangladesh missions abroad towards the expatriate workers. Then again, there is the the manipulation by the agents, passport and visa complexities, workplace and security harassment.

Now added to this list is negligence towards the expatriate workers who have passed away. The bodies of about 40,000 expatriates have arrived home over the past decade. Though the unnatural death of expatriates is on the rise, the government is doing nothing to prevent this. Nor are the Bangladesh missions abroad investigating these deaths. There is no monitoring of workplace environment for expatriate workers either.