Explore new gas sources to overcome gas crisis

The country's industrial sector has turned around after the impact of the Covid pandemic, but now it faces a gas crisis. The gas crisis has not only reduced production in the industrial sector, but has also created major problems for cooking in many homes during Ramadan.

The gas crisis has been going on for a long time. We are not able to extract the amount of gas that is needed in the industrial sector, transportation and housing, although some experts many years ago were dreaming of potential gas export. The remaining demand for gas is met by importing liquefied gas from abroad. Recently, there has been an issue while extracting excess gas from the Bibiana gas field to meet demand.