Fear despite record results in HSC exam

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination were published Sunday. Due to the Covid pandemic, everyone was promoted with auto pass last year, but this time a special test was held eight months after the deadline. There has been a lot of criticism of the government's policy on the issue of public examinations and the fact that students are suffering the most. There is still confusion about how education will be conducted and how the problems will be resolved. Our educational institutions are still closed.

This time too, the students were in a fix whether the exam will be held or not. That affected their preparations for the exam. However, the results, released almost a month and a half after the exam, revealed that students have done well in terms of both the pass rate and GPA-5 over the past decade or so.