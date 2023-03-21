How will RAB evade liability for the death in Sonargaon raid

Even if RAB’s narrative that the villagers attacked them with local weapons and they responded to that by firing shots is true, this raid has raised a number of questions.

Why did RAB go on a raid there in civil attire, hiding their identity? Why did they need to go on a raid at 1:30 in the morning? If the RAB personnel believed there’s a chance of the perpetrator escaping in case of going on the raid during daytime, they could have raided donning the uniform with required number of officials.

If the RAB members had shown their identity cards to the villagers, when they asked to show them it wouldn’t have gone so far. The death could’ve been avoided as well. Why did the RAB members hesitate to show their identity cards? Since villagers called the national emergency services on 999, it’s normal to think that they did try to remain respectful towards the law.