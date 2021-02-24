Find out associates of MP Shahid Islam

Three weeks later, on Monday, the Jatiya Sangsad secretariat issued a circular cancelling the membership of Lakshmipur-2 MP Shahid Islam Papul. According to the circular, the constituency will be considered as vacant from 28 January 2021. The circular also said Shahid Islam, a member of parliament from Lakshmipur-2, is not eligible to remain an MP under Article 66 (2) (d) of the Constitution of Bangladesh as he was sentenced to four years in prison for moral turpitude in a Kuwaiti criminal court.

The secretariat said it received the copy of the verdict of Kuwait court on Thursday evening. It was not necessary to wait for three weeks for the verdict, especially at this time of advanced technology. Local and foreign media covered the news of Kuwait court verdict. The secretariat could manage the copy through foreign ministry or Bangladesh Mission earlier.

Opposition candidate Abu Foyez Bhuiyan filed a writ in the High Court on 16 August 2020 saying that Shahid Islam provided false information in the affidavit he submitted to the election commission. A candidate is supposed to lose his candidature for providing false information in the affidavit. Besides, the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against his wife MP Selina Islam and daughter Wafa Islam for amassing illegal wealth and laundering Tk 1.48 billion is underway.