Corruption in business: The government needs to wake up

The information revealed in the survey of two research institutes on the business environment of Bangladesh on Sunday is very alarming. The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) has conducted one of the surveys under the title 'Bangladesh: Business Environment 2022'. And the Center for Governance Studies (CGS) has done the other on corruption in the private sector and small and medium enterprises.

In addition to corruption, CPD's research has highlighted a number of persistent issues. Among these are poor infrastructure, inadequate bank credit, inefficient administration, inflation, fluctuating foreign exchange rates, lack of policy consistency, complex taxation system and high tax rates, weak morale among workers, lack of educated workers, poor health care, poor capacity to innovate. Nearly 64 per cent of entrepreneurs and top executives surveyed identified corruption as a major problem. Besides, 44.6 per cent mentioned weak infrastructure while 43.1 per cent inefficiency of administration as the reason. Apart from this, 35.4 and 24.6 per cent blamed complex and high tax rates respectively.