Maternal health care: Increase allocation, take up sustainable programmes

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Bangladesh has seen a decline in maternal mortality rate, which is positive news. However, the country still has a long way to go in achieving the target set by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of reducing the rate to 70 or below by 2030.

During a recent seminar at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), experts emphasised the need for safe and dignified maternal healthcare. Unfortunately, Bangladesh lacks the necessary infrastructure and workforce to ensure such care. Many mothers still rely on untrained midwives, posing risks to both themselves and their newborns.

Moreover, district hospitals, upazila health complexes, and community clinics often lack trained midwives, and even larger hospitals face shortages. Additionally, inadequate privacy measures during childbirth are prevalent in both public and private hospitals, hindering safe and dignified delivery.